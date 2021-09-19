David De Gea hit the penalty spot in Matchday 5 against West Ham, which the Spaniard hasn’t done since 2014/15

On October 5, 2014, David de Gea saved Manchester United with a penalty kick at the end of the first half. It is not known how the game unfolded in the second 45-minute, in which Manchester United took three points from Everton. Seven years later, De Gea finally rescued the Red Devils again, when he repulsed a blow from 11 meters from Noble in the last minutes of the meeting with West Ham. Everything is the same as then – the score is 2: 1 and a possible draw, if not for the save of the Spaniard. There are 6 seasons between these matches, but in none of them has De Gea parried a penalty.

Today, the 30-year-old goalkeeper is a hero. But three months ago it seemed that he was not destined to return to the previous level and ignite, as in the first seasons at Old Trafford. In May, De Gea missed the decisive penalty in the Europa League final with Villarreal (it so happened that the goalkeepers hit the last), after which a rare summer transfer collection of rumors and facts did without his name. The goalkeeper went to Euro 2020, where he did not play a minute – after such a disastrous season, it seemed that he was definitely out of the way with the ambitious Manchester United.

David was lucky that the head coach of the “Devils” Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer stood up for him: “I’m not blind. I’ve seen many articles lately in which people have written off David every now and then. He remains the best goalkeeper. He is now having a difficult period associated with the birth of a child, we understand that. I have no doubt that De Gea will return to the top again. ” The Spaniard felt the care of Solskjaer and for the sake of the opportunity to compete for the role of the first number of Manchester United left the vacation ahead of schedule. It seems that this approach helps and it’s not just the reflected penalty.

“I had only one thought in my head:“ We need to deflect the blow ”, – this is how De Gea commented on the rescue at the end of the match with the Hammers. At the very beginning of the match, David was wildly unlucky, because after Benrahma hit the ball hit the defenders of Man United, after which it ricocheted into the goal. The Spanish goalkeeper had already darted into the corner, but the ball changed direction at the last second. Manchester United had to recoup, but do they really get used to it? Solskjaer’s team has 35 points played in the 2020/21 season.

Another important factor in saving De Gea in stoppage time is Ronaldo. The Portuguese played another outstanding match and made a mark not only at West Ham’s goal, but also worked wildly in defense. Two weeks ago, everyone was sure that KriRo would become a burden for Manchester United, because the team should play for him, not he for her. So far, Cristiano has four goals in three games after a comeback at Old Trafford. It was Ronaldo who suggested to David the direction of Noble’s strike – since 2016, the Hammers penalty taker has implemented 10 consecutive punches from a point in the Premier League, but now the streak has been interrupted.

It is difficult to imagine a happier match for United in the current circumstances. Indeed, besides De Gea, another outcast, Jesse Lingard, received another much-needed satisfaction. Before the match, The Sun published information that in the winter Man United will part with a number of players, including Jesse. The Englishman responded with a goal against West Ham, which did not celebrate – in the spring Jesse played for the Hammers on loan. Lingard’s goal was not only a victorious one, but also brought an unusual achievement to the treasury of the England national – he became the 47th player to score both for West Ham and against him.

Remember the story of Ronaldo’s first speech to the team? When Krish returned to United, he said at the team dinner that he would return the winning mentality to the club. This can be seen in the way Cristiano fights for every ball, since he is not satisfied with even a draw, let alone a defeat. Krish proved that he is able to pump not only his motivation, but also other United players, in order to finally compete for the championship.

