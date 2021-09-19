Died one of the best scorers in the history of English football

Jimmy Greaves was 81 years old. He is the top scorer in the history of Tottenham, the top scorer in the history of the top division of the English Championship, the world champion in 1966

Former England, Chelsea and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves has passed away at the age of 81. This was reported on the Tottenham website.

The causes of death are not named.

Greaves is the 1966 World Champion with the England squad. On account of his 57 appearances and 44 goals for the national team – this is the fourth result in history. In first place in the list of goalscorers Wayne Rooney (53 goals in 120 meetings).

Greaves is also the top scorer in the history of Tottenham (266 goals), the top scorer in the history of the top division of the English championship (357 goals). The forward has become the top scorer of the England Championship six times, and in 2002 he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

Greaves also played for Milan, West Ham, Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnet and Woodford Town. With Milan he won the Italian championship, with Tottenham he won the Cup Winners’ Cup and twice the FA Cup.