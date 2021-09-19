Dupin’s magic, the power of the Despot and total luck. How can Rubin beat Zenit?

Rubin is the only team in Tinkoff RPL that managed to defeat Zenit twice last season. How did Slutsky’s wards achieve this result then and will they be able to repeat their success again?

Despotovich’s implementation

Djordje Despotovic is the most productive footballer in the two-legged confrontation between Rubin and Zenit last season. Both games ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the Kazan team, so in total they scored four goals. And the Despot directly participated in three of them! In the first round match, the goal of the Serbian striker allowed the team from Tatarstan to level the score: he sent the ball exactly to the corner of the goal after Bakaev’s aiming throw.

Zenit – Rubin – 1: 2. Goals and Highlights

In the second round, Despotovich’s contribution to Rubin’s success was even more obvious. It was he who earned a penalty for his team at the end of the first half, hitting the ball in the hand of Daler Kuzyaev, and went to the penalty spot himself. Throughout his career in Kazan, the Serb has never missed a point. This case was also no exception.

Ruby – Zenith. 1: 0. Djordje Despotovic (penalty)

The brightest moment of the March meeting, however, fell on the added time to the second half. Then, interrupting a painful period of non-stop pressure from Zenit, Despotovich managed to intercept the ball after Sutormin’s inaccurate flank serve and send Makarov into a counterattack. The transfer of the Serbian forward through the half-field became an assist: Denis gracefully dealt with two St. Petersburg defenders and scored the decisive goal.

Ruby – Zenith. 2: 1. Denis Makarov

It is noteworthy that in two matches Despotovich struck only two hits on Zenit’s target – and both of them turned into goals. Implementation has always been a strong point of the Serbian striker – last season he took third place among his colleagues in the RPL in this indicator. Djordje’s goal conversion was then 22.2%. The best statistics, by the way, belong to Zenit players – Azmun (22.4%) and Dziuba (28.6%)!

In the new season, Despotovich flashed his skill only once – in the August match against Arsenal Tula (3: 0), scoring a goal and an assist, soon after which he was injured. A month later, the Serb recovered and will be able to take part in the upcoming match with Zenit.

Dupin’s reliability

The March meeting between Rubin and Zenit was remembered not only for Despotovich’s performance and Makarov’s crazy pass. The title of the main character of that match was received not by the attacking players, but by the goalkeeper of Kazan – Yuri Dupin. During the game, the 33-year-old goalkeeper made six saves, three of which were on the ribbon.

Dupin made his key rescue almost towards the end – already in the ninth minute of added time to the second half. In the last attack, “Zenith” managed to earn a penalty, which Artyom Dzyuba went to execute. Petersburg striker struck in the center – and the Kazan goalkeeper easily took the ball, depriving the opponent of the chances of a draw.

Ruby – Zenith. Dziuba missed a penalty

Dupin’s benefit performance in the Zenit match was a wonderful illustration for his brilliant campaign with Rubin. At the end of last season, Yuri took second place in terms of the percentage of saves (77.2%) – the share of hits reflected from all shots on target – among the top goalkeepers of the RPL: ​​only Andrey Lunev performed better than him (79.1%), who, however, won back two times less (1029 versus 2340 minutes). Thanks to Dupin, Rubin conceded only 33 goals during the season – this is the best result after Zenit (27 goals).

Dupin is spending the new season in the same spirit. According to the results of the starting seven rounds, he is by far the best goalkeeper of the RPL. The Rubin goalkeeper has the most clean sheets (3) and saves (34). On average, Yuri concedes 0.7 goals per game – only Dzhanaev (0.6) has a better result, who played two matches less: 5 versus 7. In other words, the goalkeeper approaches a new meeting with Zenit in full combat readiness.

Dziuba’s black stripe

Another factor of Rubin’s success in the confrontation with Zenit can be called negative: this is not Slutsky’s trump card, but rather Semak’s bet that has not played. The fact is that in recent matches with the Kazan team, one of its leaders, Artyom Dzyuba, practically does not benefit from one of its leaders.

Over the past four seasons, the eminent striker scored against Rubin in the league only once – in November 2019, when his goal brought Zenit a victory (2: 1). In general, the Kazan team is a real bombarding nightmare for Artyom. For the entire time of his performance in the Premier League, Artyom had worse relations with only three teams: Akhmat, CSKA and Lokomotiv. If the Kazan striker scores an average of 0.28 goals per game, then to Grozny – 0.21, and even less to railroad and army men – 0.17 and 0.13, respectively.

https://twitter.com/zenit_spb/status/1436695682539270144?s=20

Considering Artyom’s performances in the new season, he has little chance of correcting the annoying statistics. In seven starting rounds, the holder of the “golden boot” -2020/21 has not scored a single goal yet! Due to his weak form, Dziuba now does not even always get into the starting lineup: for example, matches with his unloved rivals, CSKA and Lokomotiv, the forward started on the bench. If Artyom’s black streak continues, Slutsky’s wards will only benefit from it.

Total luck

Finally, do not underestimate the help of fortune in the last two victories of Rubin. This circumstance does not in the least belittle the dignity of the team from Tatarstan: luck often plays a decisive role in the struggle between two strong rivals. The influence of this factor on the success of Kazan is clearly confirmed by an elementary statistical indicator – xG, or expected goals.

The fact is that in both games of the last season, Zenit surpassed its rival by this criterion. In October – not much (1.05: 0.97), but in March – more than significantly (2.97: 1.29). And this despite the fact that more than half of their points “Rubin” scored due to the penalty “weighing” 0.75 xG. Zenit missed several dangerous moments in the game of the second round: Azmun, for example, twice hit the post from destructive positions.

Ruby – Zenith. Azmun hits the post again

Last season, Rubin as a whole exceeded all statistical expectations. Outwardly, this was expressed in numerous “rebounds” of the team: Kazan often won “on a thin”, realizing one moment per game, while their rivals could not beat Yuri Dyupin (1: 0 with Ural, Sochi, CSKA, etc. .). In numbers, this reflects the xP criterion, or expected points. Last season, according to Understat, Rubin went over seven points due to luck, or “overperformance”, and today this trend continues. With the statistically expected nine points on the team’s account – all fourteen, and so far no RPL club has shown such over-realization. Whether it will remain after Rubin’s next duel with Zenit – we’ll see soon.

Watch the live broadcast of the Rubin – Zenit match in Tinkoff RPL on September 20 at 18:25 Moscow time on the Match Premier TV channel and on our portal!

Ruby – Zenith. Tinkoff Russian Premier League. Tour 8