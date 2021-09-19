Electronic “paper” based on a new principle has been proposed for color book readers

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and the University of Cambridge in the UK have proposed new technology to create color paper-like displays that show images in reflected light, like real books. At one time, a breakthrough in this direction was the development of the E Ink company, but it did not really cope with color. Perhaps the new development will be better and will fill the reading of e-book readers with colors.

In fact, the idea is not entirely new. Scientists have proposed to form the color subpixels of the classic RGB triad based on the effect of the interference of incident lighting. Thus, color is formed due to resonant and reflective phenomena on the surface relief of the material, an example of which is the wings of butterflies. This is the so-called structural color, which, unlike chemical pigments of dyes, does not absorb wavelengths, but reflects them.

Based on the effects of light interference, the Mirasol display technology was previously proposed, which was developed by Qualcomm. It didn’t make it to the production stage, although every pixel of the Mirasol display could be of any color and hue without the need for the RGB triad, which greatly increased the resolution.

The development of Swedish and British scientists is somewhat simpler, although it adheres to the same principle of interference (mostly). Each subpixel in the triad has a slightly different surface “roughness” that allows them to reflect red, green, or blue. However, due to certain physical limitations, saturated red and green colors cannot be obtained in this way, but with blue and its shades everything is just fine.

Now the most interesting thing is how to manage all this. To turn the subpixels on and off, a technology has been proposed to change the transparency of a conductive polymer. With the help of the current applied to the polymer coating above the subpixel, the material is oxidized and goes through a stage from completely opaque (black) to transparent with intermediate gradations, which additionally gives a play of shades and brightness.

The switching speed is said to be quite fast – from 10 to 50 ms, which is higher than that of E Ink. This is not enough for gaming displays, but more than enough for e-books. The declared consumption is also quite small – 7 mW per cm2… Finally, a static picture requires almost no energy to maintain the image, and the polymer does not fade with repeated switching.

To demonstrate the technology, the scientists made a color image on a glass substrate (see photo above), where each subpixel reflected light with a nanostructure of its surface. At the next stage, scientists will look for a new reflective material to cover the nanorelief (now it is gold, which is not suitable for mass production), as well as develop a transistor structure for driving subpixels.