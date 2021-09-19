Elon Musk announced the upcoming completion of the beta testing stage of the Starlink satellite Internet service in October

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Friday on Twitter that the satellite-based Internet service Starlink will exit beta testing in October, which means a move towards wider rollout.

Earlier this year, Musk announced plans for SpaceX to complete the Starlink beta testing phase by the end of the summer. He said that Starlink users are seeing an increase in internet speed, and the company hopes the internet service will be “fully mobile” by the end of the summer. This means that customers will be able to use it on the move, such as while driving a vehicle.

As Business Insider reported earlier, Starlink users even recorded faster internet speeds than SpaceX advertised, reaching 175 Mbps.

SpaceX has launched more than 1,700 Starlink satellites into orbit, according to data submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is much less than Musk’s earlier announced 42,000 satellites, which will provide full coverage of the Earth with high-speed satellite Internet. In this regard, scientists note that with the deployment of Starlink, cases of dangerous convergence of spacecraft in orbit have become more frequent, SpaceX satellites can create problems with space debris and make astronomy on Earth almost “impossible”.