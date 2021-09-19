Elon Musk says SpaceX’s next mission will have free Wi-Fi and warming up food

SpaceX today successfully completed the fully civilian Inspiration4 mission, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of Florida. The only “complaint” of space tourists was the cold pizza included in the diet. In response, the head and owner of SpaceX Elon Musk promised that the next mission would include free Wi-Fi and warming up food.

SpaceX Inspiration4’s fully civilian mission lasted for about three days, which made a lasting impression on the team members. After a series of scientific experiments, there was time for entertainment: space tourists broadcast their performance to Earth with playing the ukulele in zero gravity, communicated with colleagues and loved ones.

However, they made one small “complaint”: pizza was included in the ration of their first space meal, but it was served cold. When information about this appeared on the official Twitter of Inspiration4, Mr. Musk apologized and promised that next time Dragon ship will have free Wi-Fi and the ability to reheat food.

Sorry it was cold! Dragon will have a food warmer & free wifi next time 🙂 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2021

Apparently, free Internet access will be implemented through the Starlink project, which SpaceX is currently working on. Starlink services are now available to residents of 14 countries around the world, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. SpaceX previously reported that all team members are in good health and high spirits. Before their first night in space, they managed to orbit the Earth five and a half times. The diet included tea and coffee, pizza (cold), sandwiches, meatballs and various snacks.

The civilian mission Inspiration4 was launched from the Kennedy Space Center on September 16 – about 2 months after Richard Branson flew on the Virgin Galactic spacecraft, and a little later on the New Shepard spacecraft Jeff Bezos went into space.