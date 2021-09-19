everything about the iPhone 13, the best iPad mini, elections in Russia and Xiaomi “killed” its hit – Wylsacom

The week came out right! It seems that the information field has come to life: if everyone is not happy, then at least they are discussing the new iPhones and other devices shown at the last Apple presentation. If you are not interested in this for some reason, then I can only say one thing: brace yourself. This week and next week, all techno-media will talk about Apple, and the news of other companies will shoot out only for some kind of misunderstanding.

Apple

On September 14, a large-scale presentation took place. The company showed many new devices there. You can relate to them as you like, but one thing can be stated with complete certainty: the direction and drive made this presentation a great sight!

Apple unveils the basic ninth generation iPad

Apple showed iPad mini 6 in a new design

Apple Watch Series 7 introduced

Apple introduced the iPhone 13

IPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max shown

The previous texts were written right during the presentation, where Russian prices are not named. Therefore, we collected all the new items and said how much they will cost from our officials:

New iPhones have not risen in price: Russian prices for all new Apple products

Immediately after the presentation, we went to the Apple website to look at new accessories for smartphones, tablets and watches:

Check out new Apple accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad

And then came the iPhone 13 series wallpapers:

Download wallpapers of the new iPhone 13

After every Apple presentation, there are some devices that the company stops selling. Collected this list:

It was unexpected: what killed Apple after the presentation of the iPhone 13?

In general, we assumed that at this presentation Apple will show the long-awaited AirPods 3, but it did not happen. Putting together a complete list of what Apple forgot to show:

What Apple didn’t show at its September 14 presentation

Several follow-up texts. Here are the chips and comparisons of the new iPhones with the old ones:

Looking for the differences between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

Comparison of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro: how much cooler the new is than the old

We answer a very important question:

Which iPhone to buy at the end of 2021

The main update for the 13 Pro line is cameras. Both smartphones have the same again. Moreover, each of the cameras is new. We understand the innovations:

Understanding the new features of the iPhone 13 series cameras

Another innovation is the 1TB version of the 13 Pro line. We are trying to understand why it is needed:

Why you need an iPhone 13 Pro with 1 TB of storage

A well-known insider explains why the new line of iPhones will bring the company even more money:

Min-Chi Kuo: the average check on the iPhone 13 will be higher than on the iPhone 12

Some statistics:

Statistics: how long you have to work in different countries to buy an iPhone 13

Secrets of not yet released devices:

IPhone 13 battery capacity revealed

What Apple hasn’t revealed about the new iPad mini 6

Earlier this week, Apple excited the public with a surprise announcement that riding a motorcycle could damage the iPhone’s camera. In fact, this caveat applies to all smartphones that have optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. It’s just that Apple speaks exclusively about its devices, and it is not interested in smartphones of other companies:

Apple: riding a motorcycle can damage the iPhone camera

Other devices

There is a saying: if you want your device to be noticed, do not show it immediately after Apple. Xiaomi, apparently, did not know this and presented its 11T and 11T Pro the day after Apple’s presentation, because of which these smartphones disappeared in the horde of news about iPhones. Why did the company do this?

Shown at the wrong time: Xiaomi unveils 11T and 11T Pro with 120-watt charging

Marshall also distinguished itself with this error, but after all, a little more time passed:

Marshall Motif ANC is the brand’s first TWS headphones with active noise canceling

Reviews

“DEATHLOOP is an enjoyable, non-trivial, unusual and interesting game, 100% in the unique style of Arkane, which will suit everyone,” writes Pasha. Read more in his review:

Game review DEATHLOOP

You can write reviews of anything you want. For example, here’s an overview of the Slim MacBook Case:

Moshi iGlaze review for MacBook Pro 13

Or a review of very high power gallium nitride multiport charging:

Satechi Compact GaN Charger 100W Review

Elections in Russia

It became known on Friday that the Private Access feature, known as Apple’s VPN, will not work in Russia. Also, Apple and Google made the Navalny application unavailable in our country:

Apple turned off its own VPN in Russia and, together with Google, removed the Navalny app

Many began to comment on this news with the word “caved in”, but the situation turned out to be much more complicated: FSB officers in the Federation Council threatened employees of both companies with criminal prosecution. That is, there is usually only one preventive measure for cases like this – a fine of a legal entity. But instead, they threaten citizens who only work for a particular company: