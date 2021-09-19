Express of the day is 19 September. Predictions and bets on football / Odds of the day: 6.10 / LiveSport.Ru

In the new express train we will consider the matches with the participation of Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Roma. What to bet on today at the bookmaker’s office?

Borussia Dortmund – Union Berlin

Football. German Championship

Borussia have already managed to make their fans worry, but recent matches have shown that the team is still in order.

Dortmund scored an incredible 4-3 away win over Bayer Leverkusen last week. And a few days later he beat the Turkish Besiktas away in the first round of the Champions League.

In all cases, the winning goals were scored by the incredible Erling Holland.

Union, in turn, have never lost in the new Bundesliga season. The guests from Berlin have three draws and one victory. A tough opponent who beat Borussia at home last season.

There is no doubt that Borussia will face a difficult match. Considering the hosts’ constant problems in defense, it is difficult to imagine that Union will not be able to score at least one goal.

Bid: Both Teams To Score + Match Total Over 2.5 In 1.98…

Valencia – Real Madrid

Football. Championship of Spain

Real Madrid had their toughest match against Inter in the Champions League in the middle of the week. Until the last minute, the Italians escalated the situation at the enemy’s goal, but in the end, Madrid managed to win, scoring the only goal shortly before the final whistle.

In Milan, “Real” also snapped well, but the opponent was much better in the game, so the victory may well be called luck.

And now the match against Valencia, which gave a perfect start. The hosts have 10 points after four rounds. Real have the same number.

It has always been difficult for Real Madrid to play on the Valencia field, so it is better to refrain from betting on the victory of Madrid. And even more so now, right after the most difficult game of Carlo Ancelotti’s team in Milan.

Bid: both teams will score as 1.65…

Verona – Roma

Football. Championship of Italy

Roma are one of the best teams at the start of the season. As they say, who would have thought.

The Romans have won six previous matches with a total score of 19: 4. It is difficult to say what will happen next, but so far it is very likely that Jose Mourinho’s team is ready to fight even for the Scudetto.

After three rounds, Roma tops the Serie A standings. Giallorossi beat Fiorentina, Salernitana and Sassuolo.

But “Verona” is still not all right. After three defeats, the club fired Eusebio Francesco and appointed Igor Tudor as head coach.

In general, Roma has a great chance to extend the winning streak.

Bid: Roma win for 1.87…

The overall odds are 6.10.