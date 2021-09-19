“Fedun at the meeting with the fans promised that in the matches with Legia and CSKA there will be 6 points.”

Correspondent “Match TV” Anton Anisimov spoke about the news from the camp of “Spartak” on the eve of the 8th round game of Tinkoff of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with CSKA.

– I constantly work with Spartak, 24 by 7. Many insiders I cannot tell, but I am told such things that you cannot even imagine. I cannot tell them so as not to expose people, including those who still work in the club upstairs.

But what can I say. Firstly, after the match with Khimki (3: 1), Leonid Fedun met with the fans who had season tickets in the VIP box. We waited 2.5 hours for Leonid Arnoldovich to find out what was going on there. First, the cars drove up to the main VIP exit, then at the last moment they were moved to another, we ran there. The first thing we shouted to Leonid Fedun: “Why are you hiding and can you hear what is happening in the stands.” He stopped at first, like he wanted to say something, but then got into the car.

I know 99 percent that Leonid Fedun hears exactly what is being shouted at him in the stands… I work in the stands with active Spartak fans, and they just don’t shout there. From the censor: “Where are your eggs? In the hands of Zarema. ” And I know for sure that all this was discussed at this meeting. I cannot give details, because these are serious things. But I know for sure that where Fedun sits [во время матчей], they all hear it perfectly.

And the second thing. I know, and more than one person told me this, that Leonid Arnoldovich promised the fans that in the matches against Legia (0: 1) and CSKA he will have six points. Six is ​​no longer possible. That’s why let’s hope that there will be three with CSKA, and thus Leonid Arnoldovich will fulfill his promise by 50 percent…

As for the players, then the atmosphere in the team is not very good, as it seems to me from the outside. Answers to the questions are those to whom you cannot make any special claims – Yeshchenko, Zobnin. After the match with Legia, Maksimenko said that he would gladly tell something, but he has nothing to say, – Anisimov said on the MATCH PREMIER channel.

The CSKA – Spartak match will take place on September 20 at the VEB Arena and will start at 19:00 Moscow time. Watch the live broadcast on the Match TV channel and on the Match TV and Sportbox.ru websites.

Spartak is 8th in the Tinkoff RPL standings, CSKA is 9th. Both teams scored 10 points.

