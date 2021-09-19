“Fedun promised the VIP-fans of Spartak that in the matches against Legia and CSKA there will be six points.”

Correspondent “Match TV” Anton Anisimov told about the meeting of the owner of “Spartak” Leonid Fedun with season ticket holders at the Otkritie Bank Arena lodge, which took place last week. On it Fedun promised victories in the next matches.

“After the match with Khimki, Leonid Fedun met with the fans who had season tickets in the VIP box. We waited 2.5 hours for Leonid Arnoldovich to find out what was going on there. First, the cars drove up to the main VIP exit, then at the last moment they were moved to another, we ran there. The first thing we shouted to Leonid Fedun: “Why are you hiding and can you hear what is happening in the stands?” He stopped at first, like he wanted to say something, but then got into the car.

I know 99 percent that Leonid Fedun hears for sure what is being shouted at him in the stands… I work in the stands with active Spartak fans, and they just don’t shout there. From the censor: “Where are your eggs? In the hands of Zaremy [Салиховой]”. And I know for sure that all this was discussed at this meeting. I cannot give details, because these are serious things. But I know for sure that where Fedun sits, everyone can hear it perfectly.

And the second thing. I know, and more than one person told me this, that Leonid Arnoldovich promised the fans that in the matches against Legia (0: 1) and CSKA he will have six points. Six is ​​no longer possible. Therefore, let’s hope that there will be three with CSKA, and thus Leonid Arnoldovich will fulfill his promise by 50 percent, ”Anisimov said.

Anisimov is a Spartak fan, he has a corresponding tattoo.

The CSKA – Spartak match will take place tomorrow, September 20.

“Spartak” is in the RPL 8th.

