Fetisov – about the drunk referee: we have enough problems in children’s hockey, and then there is such

Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on the situation with the drunk referee at the children’s ice hockey tournament during the Kharlamov Academy – Spartak-Sporttech match.

“We are not even talking about the level of refereeing here, but about the level of culture, personalism and attitude to our work. This means that such people are taken away, who have neither responsibility nor understanding that a referee – especially in children’s competitions – is a very important person who should never give any doubt that he is judging honestly. And the most important thing is that the game according to the rules in children from childhood should be basic. I think the Ice Hockey Federation will need to pay attention to this, engage in educational education, which is part of the education of our children and athletes. An ugly case in itself. We have enough problems in children’s hockey, and then there are such things. This is a reason to figure out what is going on in this economy.

Does this discredit our hockey? Such people are already doing it. The system must control and regulate what is happening. This means that the system does not do this. There is a positive point – this is the ability to understand what is happening. Why do such people appear in hockey, and especially in the refereeing of children’s tournaments, “Match TV quotes Fetisov.