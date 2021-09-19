FHM chief refereeing specialist: the referee was probably drunk. He will not judge anymore

Chief Refereeing Specialist of the Moscow Ice Hockey Federation Igor Svetilov commented on the incident with the drunk referee at the children’s hockey tournament.

“In all likelihood, this judge was drunk. They called me, I came urgently, because everything could have ended not very well, because the second referee Nikita Babinsev is quite young. For the first time in 20 years I have encountered such a thing, our team is normal. The entire team of FHM judges is at a loss as to how this could have happened.

The younger generation, the boy was left without a mother at an early age, perhaps this situation affected his upbringing. I will not name this judge, but he will not judge again. He did not calculate his capabilities a little, I talked to him why this happened. Most importantly, it was impossible to understand that he was in such a state until he went out on the ice. His brother is judging us, I talked to him. He, too, cannot understand how this happened, “Svetilov said in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Elena Kuznetsova.