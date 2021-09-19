Fight of fans in France at the match Lens – Lille: photos, videos, details – September 18, 2021

In France, the second scandal involving football fans erupted in recent years. During the break of the match “Lens” – “Lille” the fans of both teams began to exchange obscene chants. Later, chairs were used, with which the guests began to throw the hosts’ podium. The fans of “Lance” came to the rescue from other stands, who ran out onto the field and moved towards the guest sector.

Police officers helped to avoid the mass brawl. There were no serious casualties as a result of the scuffle. However, some police officers and stewards were injured.

The announcer in the stadium immediately announced that if the riots did not stop, the match would be stopped. As a result, the game resumed only after 45 minutes. All this time, the players of both teams were in the sub-booth.

As a result, the match ended with the victory of “Lance” with a score of 1: 0. At the end of the meeting, the hosts scored another goal, but it was canceled by VAR due to an offside position.

This is the second scandal in France related to the behavior of fans. During the Nice – Marseille match, the hosts ‘fans broke into the field and attacked the guests’ footballers.

They tried to resume the match just from that corner, which Marseille could not deliver. However, there were no guests on the field by that time.

Some of Marseille’s players were injured.

As a result, “Nice” received a technical defeat. The sanctions that may be applied after today’s match against “Lance” have not yet been reported.