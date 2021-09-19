Figure skaters Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin took second place at the tournament in the USA, details, analytics, video – September 19, 2021

The lineup in the ice dancing competition is a joke that is too close to the truth. Even the coolest skaters at the junior level have to prove their superiority for a long time and stubbornly and skate around the top ten at the World Championships for several years in a row. For example, Canadians Marjorie Lajua and Zachary Laga – world champions among juniors in 2019, guys with cool technique and sliding, interesting programs, became only 14th at the last world championship among adults. There are many such examples, the same Anastasia Skoptsova and Kirill Aleshin (world champions of 2018) the entire Olympic cycle cannot get to the main starts due to the high competition in the country. For September 2021, one couple has a chance to split this queue.

Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin paired up in 2018, and in 2020 they qualified for the junior world championship and became the 5th. In the coronavirus season, athletes performed only at the Russian Cup Final and won it. In the Olympic season, they joined the senior team and received one stage of the Grand Prix in Canada (where they were invited by the Canadians themselves). The couple opened the competitive season at the tournament US International Classic in Norwood. The main favorites of the tournament were Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donoghue – champions of America and currently a dance couple from the world top 3. They took first place.

Diana and Gleb for the first time performed as an adult duet at the international start and received 75.21 points for rhythm dance. All elements have good pluses, not a single unit in GOE and components not lower than 7.25. And the judge from Turkey generally put the Russian couple in first place at the end of the first day of the competition. That is, higher than the silver medalists of the 2021 World Cup Hubbell / Donoghue. It’s hard to believe in such a thing, but it’s reality.

The guys are really good at hip-hop – the first part is completely in accents, synchronously, the couple hears the music very well. Estimated Davis / Smolkin only for possession of a skate are inferior on average to leaders. Let me remind you that sliding Madison Hubbell considered one of the best in the world, you don’t need to be a judge to see it.

For free dance Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin got 115.42 points What cannot be taken away from the athletes is their ability to adapt to the music – all four minutes the rhythm in the program changes, and the couple skillfully rolls out each of them. Here, not a single judge put in the components below 7.50. There are also no reductions in the protocols, GOEs are decent, even high for debutants. As a result, the pair took the first silver at the international start. They were right behind the vice-champions of the 2021 World Cup.

The couple really makes a good impression, progress is visible since 2020, they began to choose programs that are more suitable for their style. Two individual skaters are seen pairing up. One way or another, this is their first adult tournament, they have not yet shown themselves at the Grand Prix, which means that the scores (with successful rentals) will only grow. Now let’s look at the estimates of the third pair of Russia Tiffany Zagorski and Jonathan Gureiro at the 2021 World Championships – 75.58 for rhythmic dance and 112.87 for free dance. Davis / Smolkin lose 0.37 points in rhythm dance, and win an arbitrary one by almost three points.

It is wrong to make forecasts for December in September, but it is possible to predict the trend. With confident distributions at the international and national level, perhaps we will see a new third pair of Russia. And this year, it is especially important to hold out or knock out a quota for the main starts – after all, between the European Championships and the World Championships there will be Beijing Olympics…