Former Zenit striker Hulk will become a father for the 4th time – the Brazilian’s niece will give birth to a child

Atletico Mineiro striker Hulk is preparing to become a father for the fourth time.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

The ex-Zenit player spent 12 years in a marriage with Iran Souza, the couple have three children. They filed for divorce in August 2019, and in October Hulk began dating the ex-wife’s niece Kamila. And now, almost 2 years later, the couple shared the good news – Hulk and Kamila are expecting their first joint child.

Russian championship Malcolm: “At Zenit I have already won more titles than the Hulk” 07/15/2021 at 06:50

“My heart is overflowing with incredible happiness, and I can only say, ‘Thank you, God.’ We already love you unconditionally and look forward to your birth, child, ”wrote Hulk on Instagram.

Hulk played for Zenit from 2012 to 2016. With Petersburgers, he took three trophies – the Russian Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup.

As part of Zenit, the Brazilian played 148 matches, scored 76 goals and made 60 assists.

Former Zenit player died in prison. He may not have killed his wife

The most incendiary football news are waiting for you here.

Russian championship It’s time for Zenit to become a farm. It will save the club’s reputation 05/20/2021 at 13:03