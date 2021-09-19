Former Zenit striker Hulk will become a father for the 4th time – the Brazilian’s niece will give birth to a child

Atletico Mineiro striker Hulk is preparing to become a father for the fourth time.
The ex-Zenit player spent 12 years in a marriage with Iran Souza, the couple have three children. They filed for divorce in August 2019, and in October Hulk began dating the ex-wife’s niece Kamila. And now, almost 2 years later, the couple shared the good news – Hulk and Kamila are expecting their first joint child.
“My heart is overflowing with incredible happiness, and I can only say, ‘Thank you, God.’ We already love you unconditionally and look forward to your birth, child, ”wrote Hulk on Instagram.
- Hulk played for Zenit from 2012 to 2016. With Petersburgers, he took three trophies – the Russian Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup.
- As part of Zenit, the Brazilian played 148 matches, scored 76 goals and made 60 assists.
