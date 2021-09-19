Fresh trailer for Expeditions: Rome from the presentation of THQ Nordic

For added variety, THQ Nordic, as part of an online presentation, not only announced the resurrection of one or another classic in a new form, but also talked about existing projects. One of these reminders was the RPG trailer with turn-based battles. Expeditions: Rome… This is already the third development of the Logic Artists studio from the “Expeditions” series, this time dedicated to the Holy Roman Empire. The video features Creative Director Jonas Waver and Producer Sonat Ozturk on how the game’s combat system, the world of Rome, and decision making look like.

Expeditions: Rome will force players to try on a young legate’s skin. After the enemies have killed his father, the young man escapes from Rome. He will have to suppress uprisings, accumulate military power and gain experience – everything to become a force that everyone will have to reckon with. Satisfying children’s and Napoleonic complexes, you can conquer the whole world on the sly, or at least a part of it known at that time – from Greece to Gaul.

The game traditionally allows you to customize the appearance of the protagonist for yourself. Numerous skills and friend characters (which can also be pumped) will help you to win in tactical turn-based battles. And the decisions made will make it possible to rewrite real history in a way that no one else has done.

Expeditions: Rome is coming to PC this year.