Gas Station Simulator ranked in the top 5 bestsellers on Steam

Fans of quirky simulations have found a new home in Gas Station Simulator, a niche simulator that has quickly become one of the best-selling games on Steam, ranking fifth at the time of writing.

This new home is a rickety, off-the-beaten-track gas station that desperately needs a paint job, but it’s a renovation, damn it! And renovation is a big part of the appeal of Gas Station Simulator. Painting, repairs, equipment – there are so many interesting things here, and we haven’t even gotten to gasoline yet.

In Gas Station Simulator, you will breathe new life into an abandoned gas station on Route 66. You need to refuel cars, serve customers, hire employees, stock up on snacks and much more. What’s in the ice box? How much fuel do we need for a week? Who will take out the trash? Also, what is this plush biker and flying saucer in the trailer?

Developer Drago Entertainment is betting on the controversial enjoyment of simulations like this: seeing your efforts slowly improve over time and enjoying the process, which may seem boring to some players. If you don’t like this idea, you can always try the free prologue.