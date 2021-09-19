Guberniev wished Kazansky good airs on the First Channel after leaving Match TV

Denis Kazansky’s departure from Match TV became the third in the past few months. The presenter admitted that there was less sports in his work, which did not suit him, and his opinion about the development of the TV channel and himself was at odds with the opinion of Match TV.

“On the one hand, I started to get the feeling more and more that mastery is turning into a craft. This is the first thing. If I only commented on football and hockey, I would probably cope with it calmly. But I’m still working in the frame. And my idea of ​​how I and the channel should develop is slightly at odds with how it actually happens.

The channel has its own policy, this is absolutely normal. But it seems to me that in this situation it would be fair not to make money, look at it all and spit, but it would be more honest to leave, ”the commentator shared in an interview with the Football Fabrika YouTube channel.

Kazansky also admitted that the program, of which he was the host, was less and less sporting with each release. As an example, he cited the release that aired on June 14. Then the guest of the program was the singer and presenter Olga Buzova, who during the filming had a conflict with Dmitry Guberniev, who joined the studio. Then the journalist made a caustic comment about Buzova’s acting career and brought her to tears by asking if she drinks cognac in the morning. The presenter responded by calling her opponent “bottom”.

“I hosted the All for the Match program, and with each release it became less athletic. The channel’s right is to choose the line of development. And my right is to choose whether to live with it or not.

It’s hard for me to imagine that people who came to the channel because of Olga Buzova will watch RPL and Premier League. I was very upset that the broadcast with her became the brightest during Euro 2020, ”added Kazansky.

Guberniev himself, commenting to ! on Kazansky’s decision to leave Match TV, spoke flatteringly about the work of his colleague, stressing that he considered him one of the best professionals in his field.

“This is his own business, as he explained. Kazansky is one of the best commentators in the country, combining equally brilliant football and hockey commentary, which is rare. Moreover, Kazansky is also a cool TV presenter. Let’s not forget that the professions of a commentator and a TV presenter are different. Not every sports commentator can be a great TV presenter, Kazansky does it. I can only say that he chose his path and I wish him all the best because he really works great. I had great pleasure working with him. But he made a choice, I respect this choice and wish him good luck, prosperity and good broadcasts on the First Channel, – the journalist noted.

Kazansky began his work at Match TV from the very opening of the channel – November 1, 2015, he came after the disbandment of the sports editorial office at NTV-Plus. After his departure, the commentator urged “not to look for a cat where it is not there,” and noted that his decision had nothing to do with financial conditions and restructuring in the channel’s governing circles. He shared that it was time to take on a new challenge.

One of the most likely options for continuing Kazansky’s career may be Channel One. According to media reports, the commentator received the offer even before he left Match TV.

In addition to his work as a commentator and presenter on Match TV, Kazansky has recently been a co-host on the YоuTube-channel Komment. Show ”together with Konstantin Genich, Nobel Arustamyan and Roman Gutsait. The channel has existed since March 9, 2020. Kazansky is also a co-host on the Sychev podcast YouTube channel.