Harley-Davidson Will Launch Serial 1 Mosh / Tribute Retro E-Bikes In December

About a year has passed since Harley-Davidson announced retro-styled electric bikes and Serial 1 Cycle, which develops them, has grown into a separate brand. While the more modern-looking Mosh / Cty bikes are already on sale, the vintage Mosh / Tribute is still out of the question. The good news is that this is about to change and the limited edition $ 5,999 bikes will go on sale in December.

It is worth noting that Mosh / Cty and Mosh / Tribute have one basis for bicycles, but the second model looks like it came off the assembly line in the 50s of the last century. Thick white tires, honey-colored leather seat, handlebar grips, sleek black frame and other details are a kind of reference to the company’s first production motorcycle, which began production in 1903. At the same time, Mosh / Tribute is in no way inferior to other electric bicycles of the brand.

The design features a Gates carbon belt drive, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, lighting fixtures. Autonomy is provided by a removable battery with a capacity of 529 Wh, which allows you to drive up to 170 km without recharging, although depending on the driving style and the activity of using the electric drive, the cruising range can be reduced to 60 km.

Note that buyers who are serious about purchasing a Serial 1 Mosh / Tribute bike should hurry up. This is due to the fact that at this stage a batch of 650 bicycles will enter the market. They will be sold not only in the USA, but also in Europe. In the future, the manufacturer does not exclude the possibility of re-issuing Mosh / Tribute.