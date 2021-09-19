Herbert: The question is whether Russell can handle the pressure

From next season, George Russell will play for Mercedes, where he will become the new partner of Lewis Hamilton. Johnnie Herbert, a former Formula 1 driver who now works as an expert with Sky Sports, believes that the biggest question now is whether George will be able to withstand the pressure of expectations from a championship team.

“Of course, Russell is a good driver, he has already shown this in Williams and in Mercedes, for which he held one Grand Prix,” Herbert commented in an interview with RacingNews365.com. – But then he replaced Lewis at one stage, and now he has to become Hamilton’s partner for the entire season, and this is a completely different task. Partnering with riders like Lewis or Max Verstappen is incredibly difficult.

Of course, for Hamilton, Russell will become a strong contender, because he has been performing incredibly well and consistently for several years. But the question is whether George will be able to withstand the pressure that is guaranteed to him in Mercedes, because this team is not at all like Williams.

Now he has a slower car at his disposal, so the level of expectations is lower. Mercedes expects you to show high results in every session, you will be constantly reminded that you have to be ahead, and all this creates serious pressure.

Hamilton is so good precisely because of his amazing stability, he lives up to the high expectations that the team associates with him. Lewis always performs well. Take, for example, Valtteri Bottas: as we know, he is also a fast driver, but it is important to be not only fast, but also very stable.

Look at Pierre Gasly, who did a pretty good job at Toro Rosso, then he was transferred to Red Bull Racing, where he was unable to perform consistently, after which he returned to AlphaTauri. And there he now perfectly conducts every race and shows stable results.

So the question is, how will George handle the job in a Mercedes-level team, where expectations are much higher. There he will have to withstand two types of pressure: firstly, the team expects results from you, and secondly, there will be pressure associated with your partner.

When you compete with Max or Lewis, there will definitely be days and sessions when you, leaving the cockpit in a good mood, glance at the display with the results and suddenly see that your partner is six tenths faster than you.

At such moments, you feel the strongest pressure, which you need to be able to cope with, and this is very difficult. This is going to be the hardest for Russell. ”