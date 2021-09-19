How the iPad 9th Generation (2021) is Different from the iPad 8th Gen (2020)

The most boring gadget at Apple’s first fall presentation was the 9th generation budget iPad. The device is so far from the technological chips that are used in other lines, so the update also turned out to be very minor.

There are very few innovations, perhaps they were left for the next anniversary tenth generation of the iPad.

1. Design, dimensions and screen

The budget line of the iPad, or as Cupertinians like to call them “tablets for education”, rarely receives global innovations and updates. So it happened with the latest update of the 9th generation iPad.

Externally, the device almost completely repeats its predecessor, but there are several differences. Dimensions, as before, are 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm., weight is almost 500 g… These indicators have not changed for the third generation.

◉ The front of the new tablet is different. All iPad models now have a black bezel around the display. Previously, such a frame was exclusive to the “gray space” model, and the rest were completed with a white “apron”.

◉ Gold tint has disappeared from the color palette. This shade was present in the iPad of the 8th and 7th generations.

◉ The display has received support for technology True tone… This feature allows you to automatically adjust the color temperature of the screen depending on the ambient light. An option that has long been found in iPhones and more expensive iPads has finally made its way to a budget tablet.

Otherwise, it’s the same 10.2-inch screen with a resolution 2160 × 1620 pixels, density 264 ppi and brightness 500 cd / m²…

2. Iron and performance

◉ iPad 9th generation is powered by a processor A13 Bionic… This chip was used across the entire second generation iPhone 11 and iPhone SE line. The processor is already two years old, but its power is enough for the tablet to work. Last year’s iPad worked on an even older one A12 Bionic…

At the moment, the new iPad will easily cope with tasks on the latest versions of iOS, but in a year or two, with the advent of a heavier system or new software chips, it will work to the limit.

◉ The volume of the built-in storage has increased. Instead of modifications 32 128 GB (iPad 8) now available 64 256 GB…

The amount of RAM is 3 GBlike its predecessor.

3. Other differences

◉ The most notable feature of the new iPad 9 is the redesigned front-facing camera. Prior to that, budget tablets were equipped with a modest 1.2 MP FaceTime HD module, and now it is an ultra-wide-angle matrix with a resolution 12 megapixels…

Rather, this is done to transfer an already familiar chip “In the spotlight”… After the release of iPadOS 15, it will be available on all current models of Apple tablets.

There are no other differences between the new iPad 9 and last year’s baseline tablet.

What’s missing in the new iPad

The “educational” line of tablets is expected to be the slowest developing and updating. The cost of the devices is even lower than that of the more compact iPad mini. However, even in this lineup it is high time to make some cardinal changes.

◎ Go to bezel-less design… Such a move suggests itself since the presentation of last year’s iPad Air with a Touch ID scanner in the side button of the tablet.

◎ Opt out of Lightning in favor of Type-C… The iPad 9 is now the last tablet to charge via Lightning. The advantage of the situation is the presence of a powerful 20 W charging and a Type-C to Lightning cable included.

◎ Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6… Both of these modules still bypass the cheapest Apple tablets.

◎ Network support 5G… Although for us this is not yet so relevant, I would like to see such innovations in the entire model range of devices with an apple on the case.

◎ Second speaker in landscape orientation. This feature was introduced in the iPad mini 2021, and the iPad Pro lineup has had stereo sound for a long time thanks to the presence of four speakers.

◎ Display without air gap… A common feature of other iPad models won’t make it to the budget segment.

Most likely, all these chips will receive a budget iPad in the next few years.

🛒 Price iPad 9th generation – from 30,990 rubles.

Pre-order will be available from September 22nd… The start of sales is scheduled for 24 september…

