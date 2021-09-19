Hubbell & Donoghue Win Ice Dance, Davis & Smolkin Win 2nd, US, International Classic – Figure Skating

Dance duets performed free dances at the US International Classic in Norwood, America tonight.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donoghue won, Russians Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin – 2nd.

US International Classic

Norwood, USA

Final position

1. Madison Hubbell – Zachary Donoghue (USA) – 207.30

2.Diana Davis – Gleb Smolkin (Russia) – 190.63

3. Eva Pate – Logan Bye (USA) – 171.70

4. Yura Min – Daniel Eaton (South Korea) – 168.28

5. Lorraine McNamara – Anton Spiridonov (USA) – 161.82

6. Chantelle Kerry – Andrew Dodds (Australia) – 152.96

7. Shira Ichilov – Laurent Abecassis (Israel) – 152.53

8.Maria Nosovitskaya – Mikhail Nosovitsky (Israel) – 139.26

9. Jenna Hertenstein – Damian Binkowski (Poland) – 115.04

Free dance

1. Madison Hubbell – Zachary Donoghue (USA) – 123.24

2.Diana Davis – Gleb Smolkin (Russia) – 115.64

3. Eva Pate – Logan Bye (USA) – 104.50

4. Lorraine McNamara – Anton Spiridonov (USA) – 101.76

5. Yura Min – Daniel Eaton (South Korea) – 100.43

6. Shira Ichilov – Laurent Abecassis (Israel) – 92.71

7. Chantelle Kerry – Andrew Dodds (Australia) – 91.00

8.Maria Nosovitskaya – Mikhail Nosovitsky (Israel) – 88.50

9. Jenna Hertenstein – Damian Binkowski (Poland) – 70.70

