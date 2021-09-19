Hubbell & Donoghue Win Ice Dance, Davis & Smolkin Win 2nd, US, International Classic – Figure Skating

Dance duets performed free dances at the US International Classic in Norwood, America tonight.
Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donoghue won, Russians Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin – 2nd.
US International Classic
Norwood, USA
Dancing on Ice
Final position
1. Madison Hubbell – Zachary Donoghue (USA) – 207.30
2.Diana Davis – Gleb Smolkin (Russia) – 190.63
3. Eva Pate – Logan Bye (USA) – 171.70
4. Yura Min – Daniel Eaton (South Korea) – 168.28
5. Lorraine McNamara – Anton Spiridonov (USA) – 161.82
6. Chantelle Kerry – Andrew Dodds (Australia) – 152.96
7. Shira Ichilov – Laurent Abecassis (Israel) – 152.53
8.Maria Nosovitskaya – Mikhail Nosovitsky (Israel) – 139.26
9. Jenna Hertenstein – Damian Binkowski (Poland) – 115.04
Free dance
1. Madison Hubbell – Zachary Donoghue (USA) – 123.24
2.Diana Davis – Gleb Smolkin (Russia) – 115.64
3. Eva Pate – Logan Bye (USA) – 104.50
4. Lorraine McNamara – Anton Spiridonov (USA) – 101.76
5. Yura Min – Daniel Eaton (South Korea) – 100.43
6. Shira Ichilov – Laurent Abecassis (Israel) – 92.71
7. Chantelle Kerry – Andrew Dodds (Australia) – 91.00
8.Maria Nosovitskaya – Mikhail Nosovitsky (Israel) – 88.50
9. Jenna Hertenstein – Damian Binkowski (Poland) – 70.70
