“I gave all my strength. It would be doubly pleasant if his name was not on the scoreboard, “Chistyakov reports about the game against Lukaku – Football

Zenit defender Dmitry Chistyakov spoke about the game against Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku in the Champions League group stage match (0: 1).

– In the match against Chelsea, the impression was created that you are ready to die, but close Lukaku. Did you play with this attitude?

– I tried, yes. I myself wanted to play as best as possible and as close as possible to Romel. We should have tried to close it. Therefore, I gave all the strength that I had.

– Have you thought of some tactics against Lukaku in advance or improvised?

– I tried to position myself in such a way as not to let him turn around. In the end, it all worked out that he spent most of the match next to him. And there were many martial arts.

– How about to press it somewhere, to push it?

– (laughs) Oh no! You yourself know perfectly well what dimensions it is. And there was no point in butting-competing with him. That is, I chose a slightly different tactic.

– When Lukaku left the field, I personally heard him swear at himself, because he was unhappy with his game. Pleasantly?

– I will not say that this is only my merit – the whole team in the first place. And all the defense. But it would be doubly pleasant if his name was not on the scoreboard. And due to the fact that she nevertheless appeared there, there was a feeling of dissatisfaction.

– If you remember the goal – Lukaku just jumped the highest?

– The whole moment turned out at a high level on their part. A perfect serve, a win against Lukaku and a cool shot.

– Still, its dimensions played a role?

– Dimensions, its best qualities and my small flaw.

– And he was?

– Well, I still missed Lukaku. A split second, I almost got it … Such centimeters, shortcomings – they are punished, – said Chistyakov.

The match against Zenit is the most difficult for the Chelsea attack this season. But it doesn’t make it any easier