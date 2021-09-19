Intel Hires Game Developers Ahead Of Arc GPU Launch

Intel has announced the hiring of four veterans of the gaming industry. The team of the graphics division of the company was joined by natives of Electronic Arts, Sony and AMD.

These include the following technicians and developers:

Andre Bremer previously worked at Amazon Web Services Game Tech and Prime Gaming. Appointed vice president and general manager of gaming and graphics solutions for Intel. Prior to that, Bremer had long lead projects at Zynga, EA and LucasArts.

The new top executives are expected to help Intel maintain a smooth relationship with game developers and users. Intel graphics cards are slated to start shipping in 2022.

