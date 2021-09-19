Inter – Bologna. Forecast and bet for 2.37 / Football predictions

On Saturday, September 18, Inter will host Bologna in the fourth round of the Italian Serie A. The meeting, which will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, will start at 19:00 Moscow time. Inter – Bologna: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Inter”

Even without Romelu Lukaku leaving for Chelsea, the Milanese are by far the favorites of the championship. Now a lot will depend on Lautaro Martinez.

The team started the new championship quite well. At this moment “Inter” takes the fourth line in the standings with seven points in the asset.

True, in the previous round of the championship, the team misfired, playing a 2: 2 draw with Sampdoria away, although during the game they won 1: 0 and 2: 1.

The Nerazzurri suffered a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid this week in the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, missing a few good scoring chances and conceding the only goal at the end of the match.

“Bologna”

“Bologna” in the season that has begun, he plans to compete for an entry into European competition. Everything looks quite real, because the team is showing a fairly mature game.

At the moment, Rossoblu has seven points after three played rounds. The team ranks sixth in the Italian championship standings.

In the round before last, Bologna got one credit point. The away game with Atalanta ended in a dry draw.

In the previous championship match, the team outplayed Verona at home (1: 0). Thus, the only defeat of the club in the new season is the fiasco in the Italian Cup from Ternana (4: 5).

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers consider the home team to be the favorite, with the odds on winning equal to 1.40.

The success of the guests is estimated at 8.50, while the draw is at 4.80.

Our forecast and bid – both teams will score without a draw in 2.37.