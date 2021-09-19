IPhone 13 packaging surprised users (photo)

Footage from one of Apple’s warehouses appeared on the network. They show boxes of new iPhones awaiting the launch of sales.

Photo: mydrivers.com

As you can see in the pictures, there is no usual packaging film on the boxes. This is not a marriage, but a new practice implemented by the company. the film was removed, but the so-called “protective seal” was added – perforated paper strip.

Pay attention to the packaging of the iPhone 13 Pro Max – the entire box is framed in black. Photo: mydrivers.com

Removing film in iPhone 13-series packaging boxes will help reduce the amount of plastic in the world by 600 tons, according to Apple. Probably, in the future, all manufacturers will borrow Apple’s approach, since environmental problems are of concern to many tech giants.

As a reminder, last year Apple stopped including a power adapter with new iPhones. The company did not refuse this decision even with the release of the new series, so when you buy iPhone 13 models in the box, you will find only the smartphone itself and the proprietary Lightning charging cable.

Acceptance of pre-orders for iPhone 13 in Russia will begin September 22nd, and gadgets will reach stores even later – September 24. See prices for all versions of new products here. Meanwhile, prices for last year’s new items continue to decline:

