Is it time to return to Spartak? Glushakov takes out the RPL at 34: scores at the level of the league’s top forwards and drags Khimki – 09/19/2021

Denis Glushakov left Spartak in June 2019. “Dear fans, it’s time to say goodbye! My dream is to return to Spartak again. As a coach, manager, maybe I’ll come back as a player. I love you very much, ”said Denis, saying goodbye to the team.

Recall that the midfielder left Spartak amid a series of high-profile scandals: on September 17, 2018, Denis liked the poem by actor Dmitry Nazarov criticizing Massimo Carrera, and next spring the audio recording “Glushakov drains Carrera” appeared on the network. So the fans of the red and white people learned that their captain actively contributed to the resignation of the Italian.

When Carrera was fired, the fans stood up for him – they did not expect that the coach who brought Spartak the first championship in 16 years would leave Moscow so ingloriously and swiftly. The overwhelming majority of ultras supported Carrera, while Glushakov, on the contrary, faced streams of hate in his address – especially after the public learned that he had really leaked Massimo.

Fans all over the country painted graffiti with the words “Glushak – Judas” and “Spartak without Glushakov”.

And they covered Moscow with anti-Glushakov banners.

After such a massive attack, Fedun had no choice: in the summer of 2019, the contract with Denis was terminated, and he moved to Akhmat as a free agent, and a year later he moved to Khimki. It seemed that we would never hear Glushakov’s surname in conjunction with Spartak again – but in the current Russian championship the midfielder is performing so well that the fans may want to return him.

Judge for yourself: in eight rounds of RPL-2021/22, 34-year-old Glushakov has already scored six goals – this is 75% of all goals for Khimki. In the top scorers table, Denis is second only to Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov (he scored eight goals).

Yesterday Glushakov scored a brace in the match against Ufa (2: 3) – by now he has scored in four RPL rounds in a row!

In the previous round, Denis scored against Spartak – Maksimenko beat him with a powerful free-kick.

And before the pause for the national team matches, Glushakov’s goals helped Khimki to draw twice – 1: 1 each against Nizhny Novgorod and Rubin.

“I’m not old yet. People aged 35-36 won the championship – the same Semak, Denisov, and I’m 34. But my main motivation is the national team. I want to return to the national team, ”Denis said in March this year, and then his words seemed like the duty speech of an acting football player. But now Glushakov is showing such results that Karpin may really think about his return to the main team of the country.