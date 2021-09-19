It became known why a drunken referee was allowed to work at the Moscow Cup

Referee Igor Svetilov spoke about the scandalous match of the Moscow Cup “Kharlamov Academy” – “Spartak-Sporttech” (4: 2), in which he replaced a drunk colleague after the second period.

In the minutes of the meeting among the players born in 2011, there are two main judges – Nikita Babintsev and Igor Svetilov.

– Why was the referee admitted to the match in such a state?

– There is a skating rink there that no one really saw the judge before going out on the ice… Referee’s locker room on the second floor. A young guy came and changed. No one could understand that he was in such a state. And the judge-partner was with a runny nose and did not smell.

I rushed there, and the culprit was chewing gum. I ask: “Are you okay at all? How could you get out on the ice like that? “

And he is only 19 years old. Until recently, he himself was a hockey player, played in juniors. And in such a state was not really. Therefore, I firmly believed that no one would notice and he would be able to work out the match. But they noticed him immediately.

In general, a boy with a life tragedy. When he was 12 years old, the whole family got into a car accident. Mother died … I don’t know how my father was upbringing there. His older brother is also judging me. It’s sad that this happened.

