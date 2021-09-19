Jagged Alliance 3 announced by the developers of Surviving Mars – Igromania

THQ Nordic on her show announced a new numbered part Jagged allianceby unveiling the debut tactics trailer combining cinematic and gameplay.

The game is being actively developed, and so far the developers have not even named an approximate release date. And speaking of the developers – the project is being handled by a Bulgarian studio. Haemimont Games, known in three parts Tropico (third to fifth) and Surviving Mars…

The publisher notes that the team has long been eager to create something for Jagged Alliance – and they were entrusted with the third part. Which should become the “real successor to the cult series”, focusing and developing the best of the first two parts.

Fans of Jagged Alliance probably immediately recognized a veteran mercenary named Ivan, and he will be accompanied by both other already familiar characters and new fighters. Players will travel to a fictional country in which an internal political conflict is taking place – apparently, the president has been captured and must be rescued. While the power is held by the militarized “Legion”.

Jagged Alliance 3 will feature both tactical combat and world exploration, all spiced up with a flavorful sauce called roleplaying elements. That is, players in the course of the passage will make decisions that have long-lasting consequences.

In addition, exploring different locations, you can communicate with new people (and mark valuable information or requests in your notebook), find valuable loot and defeat opponents, also getting something you need – both weapons (which can be customized) and other items or improvements.

It is also important that in Jagged Alliance 3 there will be many different mercenaries with their own traits, and sometimes distinctive perks that give unique advantages. In general, given the large number of different weapons, you can choose your own style of gameplay: with an emphasis on stealth, close combat, etc.

So far, the tactics are created only on PC, and it does not even have an approximate release date. But what is known for sure – in Jagged Alliance 3 it will be possible to play in co-op over the network.

Screenshots