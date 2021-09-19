Jennifer Aniston spoke about her first job – Showbiz – tsn.ua

The Morning Show season 2 premiered on September 17, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In this regard, Jennifer is now very actively giving various interviews. The 52-year-old actress recently attended Jimia Fallon’s Tonight Show. On the show, Aniston talked about one of her jobs before starring on Friends, which made her a superstar.

“I was a bicycle courier during the day in New York. After school I worked in an advertising agency. To earn extra money, I did different jobs. I said yes, and I was completely unprepared to move through the chaotic streets of Manhattan, “Aniston recalls.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show / Getty Images

A lot of time has passed since then, but now, Jennifer recalls this experience with a smile and jokes: “I don’t know how I survived that day, because … you know what it’s like to be on Fifth Avenue with traffic jams and all that was in my hands, “- says the actress.

Read also: Season 2 just around the corner: interesting facts about the Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Images of Jennifer Aniston (25 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link