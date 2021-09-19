Jennifer Aniston talks about Friends’ difficult reunion

Sensational reunion “Friends” made a splash on HBO Max, providing the service with the maximum influx of new subscribers and becoming the largest release of this year at an extremely low cost of filming. However, returning to a painfully familiar environment, the stars had a hard time, as well as the audience, who were also forced to embark on this journey through the waves of memory.

So, she shared her impressions of filming the special episode Jennifer Aniston – they say, it was far from so funny, mainly because of the surging memories and personal baggage of each of the six:

I think it turned out to be much more difficult for all of us than we expected. At first you think, “Oh, this time travel must be fun.” But it turns out it’s pretty hard. You go back, and keep in mind that the set has been recreated exactly, down to the little knickknacks on the shelf and all the crap that’s been in the warehouse all along. And suddenly you find yourself there, and over the past 16 years, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge. The return was nostalgic and a little melancholic because a lot had changed and we all went our own ways. It wasn’t easy, and you couldn’t just stop. There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying. I think only David (Schwimmer) didn’t cry. But even “Mr. Tough Guy” LeBlanc broke down at some point.

Let’s hope that $ 4 million per episode was somehow able to alleviate everyone’s suffering.

In addition to Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned. Tom Selleck (formerly Monica), Reese Witherspoon (sister of Rachel), Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Elliot Gould and Christina Pickles (parents of Monica and Ross), James Michael Teller (Gunther), as well as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford and James Corden.