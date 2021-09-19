Julia Roberts appeared in public for the first time in months

The Hollywood star flew from the USA to Paris to shoot a new advertising campaign for the Lancome perfume brand. Photo: EAST NEWS

Julia Roberts recently does not often indulge her fans with social events. The 53-year-old actress leads a closed lifestyle, preferring family evenings with her husband and children to noisy gatherings. Therefore, her every appearance in public becomes a small event. Recently, the Hollywood star flew from the USA to Paris to shoot a new advertising campaign for the Lancome perfume brand, of which she has been for many years. The shooting took place right in the center of Paris. The paparazzi who photographed the actress, as well as numerous witnesses of this scene, were convinced that the star of “Pretty Woman” still looks stunning.

A ship was used for filming, so that the onlookers gathered on the Seine embankment could perfectly observe the filming process. The crowd chanted Julia’s name and she responded to fans with her trademark smile. The actress was dressed in a shiny long evening dress, her hair was styled in soft curls. Julia circled the deck as her assistants threw handfuls of flower petals at her. Apparently, the shooting took place in a fun and relaxed atmosphere: the actress burst into laughter every now and then, chatting about something with the members of the film crew.

From the beaming look of Roberts, everything is fine in her life. Tabloids have foreshadowed the collapse of her marriage to cinematographer Danny Moder for several years in a row, but the couple are still together. The couple lived side by side for 18 years – they have been together since 2002, they have three children. In 2004, the couple had twins – a girl Hazel and a boy Finneas Walter. And three years later, in 2007, Julia gave birth to another son, Henry.

The actress lives with her family in New York, in a penthouse in Manhattan. The family also has a ranch in Tahoe and a beautiful estate in Malibu, California. Julia is a very caring mother: the paparazzi now and then take her off from the school. The actress personally accompanied her twins to lessons, and then her youngest son Henry.

Julia says that she and her husband take turns in order not to leave the children unattended.

– My husband and I try not to work at the same time. It can happen, but … there are my projects, and there are Danny’s projects, planning of children’s schools, and everything is on schedule, – said the actress in an interview.