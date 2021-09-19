Karpin named Smolov the best striker in Russia

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told why striker Fedor Smolov was left out of the starting lineup for the selection match for the 2022 World Cup with Croatia (0: 0).

– Who is the best striker in the country now?

– Smolov.

– In that case, why did not the Lokomotiv forward appear on the field in the key home qualifying meeting of the 2022 World Cup with Croatia?

– Because in this match everyone was required to complete the installation 100 percent. In addition, Fedya was needed in two subsequent meetings, with Cyprus and Malta, which went two days later to the third. This approach was justified – in Nicosia, Smolov gave two assists, the Maltese scored himself.

– And against the Croats, you were afraid that Fedor could turn a deaf ear to some direction from the headquarters?

– Not certainly in that way. He can come up with something of himself – something that no one expects. Actually, it’s not bad. When an opponent studies the manner of specific performers, he adjusts the tactics, and then bam – and Fedya throws out something that no one could have predicted. So these guys are also needed.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of group H of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup, gaining 13 points

Read also: