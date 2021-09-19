Kazansky told why he decided to leave Match TV – Gazeta.Ru

Presenter and commentator Denis Kazansky told, speaking on the air Youtube channel “Football Factory”, on why he decided to leave Match TV, said that “with each release, the program” All for the Match “, which he hosted, became less and less sporting.”

Kazansky said that his friends did not know in advance about his departure from the channel. According to the commentator, the decision to leave was spontaneous. Kazansky noted that if he only commented, he would take a vacation, but since he works in the frame, he decided to leave the channel.

“My idea of ​​how I and the channel should develop is at odds with Match TV. The channel has its own policy, and this is completely normal.

We have a different view of things. In order not to look and spit, it would be fair to leave. I’ve always been honest with myself and the audience. With each release, the “All for the Match” program, which I hosted, became less and less sporting. I am offended that the studio with Olga Buzova became the brightest broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020. But this is not mine, I do not see strategic development in this, ”Kazansky said.

We will remind, Buzova visited the studio of the channel “Match TV” in Ostankino on June 14. Commentator Dmitry Guberniev, who connected to the broadcast from a studio in St. Petersburg, quipped about her acting career and asked if she had consumed cognac in the morning. After these words, the TV presenter burst into tears. The journalist noted that the question about cognac is a quote from the work of the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren “The Kid and Carlson Who Lives on the Roof”. In response, the singer called the commentator “bottom”. Guberniev later apologized to Buzova.

Formerly Dmitry Guberniev named it was a personal matter for Kazansky to leave Match TV because of Buzova.