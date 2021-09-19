Kendall Jenner commented on the “curse of the Kardashians”

Members of the Kardashian family have long been plagued by rumors that their lovers often fail after meeting them. From the rehabilitation period of Scott Disick to the defeat of Lamar Odom and even the weight gain of Rob Kardashian, the women of the Kardashian clan have been accused of negatively affecting men.

And the ladies are definitely unhappy with this, especially Kendall Jenner, who tries not to share the details of her personal life. “I don’t like being blamed on us. Men should take responsibility for themselves. I think we are all extremely caring and loving women. And when there is a man in our life that we like, we give them everything. It doesn’t really fit. It’s almost offensive, ”Kendall explained on the new episode of KUWTK.

Chris stepped in to note that their lovers have had great success, including “two NBA championships” and a “Super Bowl.” Meanwhile, Kylie mentioned that Travis Scott is “doing great too,” despite the rumors.

Scott Dissick also noted that he does not believe in the existence of a curse (despite the fact that he once visited a spirit medium to get rid of the curse).