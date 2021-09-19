Kendall Jenner was sued for a million dollars for a missed photo session: Personalities: Values: Lenta.ru

Italian fashion brand Liu Jo is suing American supermodel Kendall Jenner for violating her modeling contract. This is reported by Eonline.

According to the publication, the company filed a lawsuit against the 25-year-old celebrity in New York City Court on August 2. According to the document, Jenner missed one of two planned photo shoots, for which in total she was supposed to be paid $ 1.5 million (109.7 million rubles).

The first shooting took place in July 2019. In February 2020, the star received $ 1.3 million (95 million rubles) for her. The second photo shoot was scheduled for March 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed until the fall without specifying a specific date. Representatives of the brand said that Jenner stopped responding to messages from the filming organizers, thereby violating the terms of the contract.

In addition, in September 2020, it became known that the model went to Italy to shoot for the Versace brand. In this regard, Liu Jo demanded damages from the star in the amount of at least $ 1.8 million (131.7 million rubles). “Due to Ms Jenner’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, we were forced to find a replacement for her and revisit the entire photo session. Because of this, our company suffered huge losses, ”the plaintiff said in a statement.

Kendall Jenner, in turn, denies the brand’s accusations. A spokesman for New York-based modeling agency The Society Management, whose name has not been named, commented on the incident: “This lawsuit has no basis. The management of our company, on behalf of Ms. Jenner, constantly offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations for the shooting, which had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. “

The details of what happened are being investigated.

