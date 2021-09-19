Kerzhakov: Nizhny Novgorod have not lost outright in any of their home matches

Head coach of Nizhny Novgorod Alexander Kerzhakov commented on the defeat in the RPL round 8 match against Arsenal Tula (2: 3).

“Why did Nizhny Novgorod lose a lot of points at home, but didn’t lose a single match away? It is hard to say. I don’t think that in all the games we lost at home, we deserved to be defeated. In none of the matches they lost outright. Including in a duel with Arsenal. I repeat, we had good chances, but, unfortunately, because of our mistakes, we lost the match.

In the cup match, will we give time to those players who played less in the championship? Let’s see, “- quotes the words of Kerzhakov, the press service of Nizhny Novgorod.

In the match of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League of the season 2021/2022, Tula Arsenal beat Nizhny Novgorod. The meeting took place at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium and ended with a score of 3: 2 in favor of the guests.

Nizhny Novgorod scored 11 points in eight matches and is seventh in the 2021/2022 Russian Premier League standings. Tula “Arsenal” (8) is on the 13th line. The leader of the competition is Zenit St. Petersburg (17).

