Kirill Kaprizov will not be able to arrive on time at the Minnesota training camp – September 18, 2021

“Midnight is approaching, but Herman is still gone.” A training camp for beginners has started in Minnesota, and experienced players are already training hard on their own and are waiting for the opening of the main training camp. It will start without Kirill Kaprizov, who will miss at least the first few days of the training camp – now we can speak about it absolutely definitely. The Russian has no contract, and judging by the absence of even rumors, the negotiations are simply frozen.

Visa + quarantine = late

The fact that Kaprizov would not be in time for the start of the training camp, even if he signed a contract right now, became clear at the end of this week. Officially, all Minnesota hockey players are due to arrive at the training camp next Wednesday, September 22, and training starts the next day.

Without a signed contract, it is impossible to obtain a work visa in the United States, which takes at least a few days. Plus, it will be necessary to serve a 7-day compulsory quarantine, so Kirill will arrive at the Wilde location with a delay in any case. However, now we are simply not talking about getting there as soon as possible. Protracted negotiations have come to a standstill, and although a minimum of emotional statements by the Minnesota leadership gets into the public space, the irritation of the general manager Bill Guerina quite understandable.

The start of the season can be critical for mid-table teams like Minnesota. A bad start will contribute to additional hassle, the need to speed up training and, possibly, personnel changes – it is always very difficult to catch up in the NHL. And to have a good start in the regular season, playing without your best striker is a very difficult task. Moreover, especially for the signing of Kaprizov, the payroll was cleared and people such as Zach Parise and Ryan Suter…

Nyulander waited until the last and failed the season

“I know from experience that when you have not passed the training camp, you can almost never count on a good season. This is a pattern “, – said Guerin a few days ago, when the likelihood of Kaprizov not coming to the training camp began to increase. The general manager of “Wild” was himself a very famous power forward in the past, won the Stanley Cup, so he does not say this for a word of mouth. Of course, Cyril, as a real professional, brings himself into shape on his own, but such things as the adaptation of the body after the flight and the restoration of the team “chemistry” cannot work out instantly.

“Despite the obvious differences, it reminds me of the situation with William Nylander and Toronto. The Swede holds the record for the longest negotiation period in an era of wage caps. Despite the fact that “Minnesota” and the Whims have been negotiating for a long time, rapprochement is not planned. Time is pressing on both sides. At the moment, all this is a solid game of chicken. “– noted the author of The Hockey Writers Jeff Middleton…

Playing chicken is English fun. The point of this game is to see who gets scared first, and in this case, this idiom is the best fit to characterize the situation. As for Nylander, the Swede did bargain with Maple Leafs for a very long time: in 2018 he signed a contract only on December 1. But he insisted on his own, knocking out very decent money – a 5-year contract for $ 7.5 million on average per season, and 21 million was paid in the first two years.

Another thing is that the season that Nylander had after signing the contract was absolutely the worst for the Swede, if we count the full championships. He received the money, but in order to work it off, problems arose: only 7 goals and 20 assists in 54 games, which caused huge criticism from the demanding fans of Toronto. A year later, however, everything fell into place (59 points in 68 matches), but the scoffing at Nylander was still decent, and some fans still very much dislike this striker.

Judging by the decisiveness with which Kaprizov’s agent and the striker himself are ready to fight for a new contract, Kirill’s headquarters will demand that Minnesota fulfill the player’s demands to the last. Now the interim deadline in the Kaprizov case will be October 4, when the Savages will play the opening match of the regular season against Colorado, and the final – December 1, when the contract is to be signed by 5 pm East Coast time. Otherwise, Kirill will not be able to play in the NHL this season.