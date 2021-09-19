Kovar is about health problems: it’s not even an injury, but a disease. Hope they help me

Ex-goalkeeper of Avtomobilist Jakub Kovar commented on the termination of the contract with the club by mutual agreement.

“I am leaving Avtomobilist for health reasons. We agreed to terminate the contract, because it is impossible to help the team with my problems. I am leaving Avtomobilist and the KHL.

Poor surgery in March? I’m not a doctor, so I can’t quite answer correctly. But I don’t think the problems are related to the operation. They have accumulated over my entire career. It can even be called not a trauma, but a disease. Now I will seek the opinions of other doctors, hope that someone will help me. At the moment I am leaving hockey for a while.

Why did Avtomobilist take a risk with me? I signed a contract with the club in January, then I had no problems. At that time it was an absolutely logical decision, I played well, I had 8 clean sheets. Knee problems began only in the second month of training.

The main thing now is my health. I understand that the day will come when I will have to end hockey. Perhaps this day is today. I didn’t want the end of my career to be a shock, but it happened, I hope I can handle this situation.

Even before the training camp in Yekaterinburg, I skated for 6 weeks in the Czech Republic, and everything was fine. I don’t think I was in a hurry to go out on the ice, on the contrary, I thought that there was a long pause ”, – the correspondent of“ Championship ”Lev Lukin reports Kovar.