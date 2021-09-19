“Kulemina for the Olympics.” “Salavat” came up with a new action

Salavat Yulaev has come up with a new action in the form of an Easter egg. The residents of Ufa made a limited collection of masks, on which they left a special inscription. There is a number on one side Nikolay Kuleminand on the other the Olympic rings. Thus, Salavat Yulaev hinted that the Ufa club striker should be announced for the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing.

This is not the first time Salavat has been releasing thematic masks. In the last match, the Ufa team supported Petra Khokhryakova, who was fined by the KHL for a fight.

– We supported Petr Khokhryakov. The league fined the player after the match with Neftekhimik. The club has paid the penalty for the player without any complaints. In this way, we expressed support not only to Khokhryakov, but to the entire team. We made an inscription in Chinese, in tribute to our guests, the Kunlun team. It says: “Everything has been paid for.”

This is the second issue of the “thematic” mask. In the first one, we announced our desire to get permission for 50% filling of the arena. We would like to depict on the mask a semblance of “Nabiullina’s brooch”, the head of the Central Bank, who, by the way, lived on the “hockey” street Sorge in Ufa. As you know, the financial market is carefully looking at its decoration, in order to determine future changes in the monetary policy of the regulator. Our scale is, of course, smaller, but we hope the fans will support us, – the general director of Salavat Yulaev told our publication Rinat Bashirov…

