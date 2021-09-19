League of Legends will begin to suspend players for inactivity in matches for up to 14 days

League of Legends has announced upcoming changes to the penalties for inactivity in matches. This applies to those users who leave the game in the process or leave for a long time (AFK).

According to Riot Games statistics, about 9% of all players in the world consistently show inactivity in matches. And if earlier such users were placed in low priority queues or given from 5 to 15 minutes of suspension for 5 games, now regularly violating gamers will be blocked for up to 14 days.

In total, the studio introduced 7 levels of penalties for AFK during matches. At four new levels, gamers will begin to be banned from the game. The developers believe that the current fines do not teach hard-core violators who prevent others from enjoying the process.

Now the players’ punishment level will be lowered so that they have a chance to improve. After the launch of the new system, it will not be easy to lower your level of punishment – for this you will have to regularly demonstrate conscientious play.

The new rules are already being tested in some regions. All upcoming changes can be found on the League of Legends website.