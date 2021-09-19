Leon and the Poles are back in flight. Euro is already the fifth favorite tournament without “gold”

We got an unexpected finale Slovenia vs Italy.

The semi-finals of the European Championship ended in sensations. Poland, with 10 thousand of its fans, lost to Slovenia (1: 3), and Italy, which came to the Euro without the usual leaders, crushed the reigning champion – Serbia (3: 1).

Wilfredo Leon / photo (hereinafter): cev.eu

LEON SETS A NEW WORLD RECORD

Polish volleyball has not really recovered from the failure at the Olympics, when it received a new painful blow. Yes, on Sunday the Polish team can take the “bronze”, but it will be a weak consolation for the fans and management. Everyone was waiting for victories from the Polish national team, which in 2019 was strengthened by one of the best volleyball players of our time Wilfredo Leon… He strengthened the already strong squad that won the World Cup, making Poland the favorite of all tournaments. In this season Laurent Tilly, Tuomas Sammelvuo and many other coaches called Poland the team with the greatest potential in the world… In fact – zilch.

In the semifinals with Slovenia, the Poles initially dominated: Bartosz Kurek was good in attack, and Leon made an ace at the end of the first set, filing at 136 km / h. This is a new world record! Tortured opponents with serves and blocker Yakub Kokhanovsky… The problem for the Poles is that further this pressure disappeared. Libero Slovenes Jani Kovacic provided good finishing, allowing his binder to create Gregor Reprotu, which after the first set replaced Dejan Vinčić…

Perhaps the key moment of the meeting was the ending of the second game, in which the Poles were leading 24:22. Kokhanovsky filed out, and Leon made a mistake in the attack. The Poles helped a lot to their rival, who soon punished them for their profligacy: Clemen Chebul did an ace, and Tonchek Stern won the break ball in attack – 32:30.

The Poles fell apart after this ending – 16:25 in the third set. Michal Kubiak swam in reception and could not score anything in the attack, Kurek ceased to be useful, Leon was lost somewhere, who was given only three balls per set. It was a set of players, not a team.

Michal Kubiak in attack

THE SLOVENIANS INCLUDED THE ANTHEM OF SERBIA AND THE VICTORY WAS TWICE CANCELED

The fall of the Poles continued in the next set (3: 6), but at that moment captain Kubiak showed himself vividly. He scored a series of difficult goals, after which he tried to piss off the Slovenian leader with shouts and unfriendly glances Tina Urnauta… The Poles got a powerful emotional charge and seized the advantage for a while, but the Slovenes quite easily won back the -4 gap. By the way, the Slovenes began to lose their temper even before the start of the match. Instead of the national anthem of their country, the organizers played the anthem of Serbia. Vincic and Sasho Stalekar they started waving their arms and the music was stopped.

The ending of the fourth set was incredible! The Poles missed the set-balls three times, and the victory of the Slovenes was twice canceled by video replays. Slovenes have incredible endurance and character. In such a stressful situation, they retained their composure and did not go into disputes with the arbitrators. Chebul had a gorgeous ending, and Stern put the winning point.

From left to right: Toncek Stern, Klemen Chebul, Jani Kovacic

The Slovenian national team at the second Euro in a row stopped the Poles in the semifinals and will play in the “golden” match for the third time in the last four draws of the tournament… The Slovenes were also good in the League of Nations in the summer, but then, due to the short bench, they were not enough to end the long tournament. Now they have passed the group stage with two defeats, but at the same time they have gained excellent shape for the playoffs.

The Slovenes gave the Poles much more problems than the Russian national team. They managed to knock the opponent out of the technique, and also deal with Kurek. Leon scored 18 of 28 goals in attack (64%). Very cool statistics, but in the endings Wilfredo did not show the killer’s volleyball instinct – he did not finish off important balls, did not make a difference. The serve after the starting set also ceased to be dangerous: 6 mistakes in 12 attempts and zero aces. Leon scored 20 points, but lost 15 goals. All three forwards of the Slovenian national team played more efficiently.

HEINEN’S FAREWELL TOURNAMENT

It seems that with Leon, Poland was supposed to crush everyone, but after the arrival of the naturalized Cuban, it has not yet won titles. The medal harvest is quite rich, but does not correspond to the ambitions: “bronze” of Euro-2019, “silver” of the World Cup-2019, “silver” of the League of Nations-2021, elimination in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, potential “bronze” of Euro-2021.

After the triumphant seasons in Kazan, Leon still cannot find the best partners either in Perugia or in the Polish national team. Now it will try to do it no longer Vital Heinen… In April, the Belgian coach lost his post as head coach at the Italian club, and now he will leave the national team as well – on Polish resources they talk about this as a fait accompli.

Vital Heinen

At the same time, fans in various polls are in favor of retaining the coach. This is not surprising, because Heinen can endlessly talk about their importance and pour out gratitude to the fans. Some see the coach’s flirtations with the public as populism.

“Heinen has shown that he has a great time with the audience. He is more focused on this than on working with the players and the team. Apparently, it does not bother him, ”the president of Saksa said in an interview with tvpsport.pl Sebastian Svidersky…

Another veteran of honor Marcin Mozjonek stated that Vital had lost the team and got lost in ideas back in the League of Nations. Not only Italian coaches are named among the successors of the Belgian Andrea Gardini and Andrea Anastasi, but also local – Andrzej Koval, Mariusz Sordil, Michal Vinyarski…

Heinen said that after such a defeat in the semifinals, it will be difficult to assemble the team for the bronze medal match. In it, the Poles will have to play with Serbia.

ITALY WINS BY DEFENSE, BLOCK …

A Slovenia will challenge the championship title with Italy, which has already achieved tremendous success, considering that it came to the Euro with a strongly rejuvenated and rejuvenated team.… Have Ferdinando de Giorgi there are now only six players from the Olympic squad. Stellar diagonal Ivan Zaitsev on sick leave Osmani Juantorena finished his career in the national team, Matteo Piano did not impress the coach, and the rest (Massimo Colaci, Luca Vettori and Jiri Kovar) did not fit the concept of rejuvenation.

As a result, de Giorgi put together a very well-balanced team that annoys the opponents with classy defense and dominates the block – this was the case with Germany in the quarterfinals (10-2) and in the semifinals with Serbia (15-7). In attack, the Italians are betting on an even distribution of the load between the attackers. For example, in a match with the Serbs, the central Gianluca Galassi attacked 17 times, and the sideplayer Daniele Lavia – 23 times.

Alessandro Micieletto and Fabio Balasso

The main option in the attack of the Italian national team is the 19-year-old winger Alessandro Micheletto… Juantoren gave him his 5th number for a reason. Already in the debut season, the young guy won the status of the team leader who makes the result. He became the top scorer in the quarterfinals with Germany, having realized 65% of the attacks, and in the meeting with Serbia – 23 points with 55% of the implementation.

Mikieletto played the League of Nations completely, went to the Olympics, now he is dragging the team to the Euro, but that’s not all. He is expected at the U21 World Youth Championship, which starts next week in Italy and Bulgaria.

De Giorgi has achieved a good result working with the youngest Euro team. He spoke about his concept. “The value of the blue national team jersey, work ethic, willingness to work as a team and, of course, helping each other on the court. The guys exclusively followed these points, so certain goals have been achieved, ”said the head coach.

…AND JANELLI’S WONDERFUL GAMES

Separately worth noting is the binder Simone Gianelli, who holds the tournament brilliantly. He makes his attackers better. And he implements the tactics of a balanced attack, keeping everyone in good shape. In the semifinals with the Serbs, Janelli also proved to be a great pitcher. It was in this arrangement that the Italians went into the lead, and his ace and 5: 0 at the beginning of the fourth set finally broke the Balkans.

Simone Gianelli

The Serbs had an extremely unsuccessful match Urosh Kovachevich… He became the team’s top scorer, but made too many mistakes and did not score difficult goals, which he taught everyone to do. Often made claims to the binder Nicole Jovovich, who really often drove his partner into difficult situations. From the players of the starting lineup to the reserve went Drazen Luburic and Marko Ivovich, and instead of the latter, for the first time at the tournament, Nemanja Petrichwho had health problems.

The game of the Serbs was not integral, someone was constantly falling out of it. As a result, they were able to take only one set and parted with the European crown. There will be a new champion on the continent. Wherein Slovenia and Italy have already guaranteed themselves not only medals, but also trips to the 2022 World Cup in Russia…

Europe championship

Semi-finals

Poland – Slovenia – 1: 3 (25:17, 30:32, 16:25, 35:37)

Serbia – Italy – 1: 3 (27:29, 22:25, 25:23, 18:25)

September 19, Sunday

3rd place match

18:30 * Poland – Serbia

The final

21:30 Slovenia – Italy

* – Moscow time.