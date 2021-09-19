Lian Li has released a small case Q58 for Mini-ITX boards / News / Overclockers.ua

Lian Li has announced the availability of the Q58 case. It is suitable for Mini-ITX motherboards and has dimensions of 342 (L) x 170 (W) x 250 (H) mm. The main materials used in the manufacture of the novelty are SPCC steel, aluminum and 3mm tempered glass.

Lian Li Q58 accommodates a three-slot video card up to 320 mm in length, a 67 mm high processor cooling system, up to three 2.5- and one 3.5-inch drives, and an LSS radiator up to 240/280 mm in size. It is allowed to install SFX and ATX power supplies, however, in the second case, you will have to sacrifice space for a pair of drives and an LSS radiator.





The case is offered in black and white versions. The package includes a PCI Express x16 riser for installing a video card, and buyers can choose the option for PCI-E 3.0 or more expensive for cards with PCI-E 4.0 support. The I / O panel includes USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports and a combined 3.5mm audio jack. Among other things, the presence of magnetic dust filters can be distinguished.

In foreign retail, the Lian Li Q58 case can be purchased at prices ranging from $ 120 to $ 160, depending on the color and version of the PCI-E riser.

