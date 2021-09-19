Lian Li launches a Q58 case for a compact computer for € 120

Lian Li has launched the Q58 enclosure to form a compact gaming-grade desktop station. The novelty is available in white and black colors.

The solution has dimensions of 342 × 170 × 250 mm and a volume of approximately 14.5 liters. The case received an original side wall, one part of which is made of tempered glass, and the other is made of perforated aluminum.

Mounting of Mini-ITX motherboards is allowed. Three expansion slots are available, and the discrete GPU length is 320mm.

The system can be equipped with three 2.5 “drives and another 3.5” / 2.5 “storage device. The interface block in the front contains one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and USB 3.0 ports, as well as a combined 3.5mm audio jack for headphone / microphone.

Air cooling fans are installed according to the following scheme: 2 × 120/140 mm at the top and 1 × 120 mm at the bottom. When using liquid cooling, a radiator with a format up to 280 mm can be mounted on the top. The CPU cooler height limit is 67 mm.

The Lian Li Q58 is available for an estimated price of 120 euros.