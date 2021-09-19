Lingard corrected himself and brought Manchester United a victory over West Ham, Brighton for the third

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Manchester United visited West Ham. The match turned out to be tense and kept the fans in suspense for 90 minutes. In the first half, Said Benrahma gave Londoners hope, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly leveled the score. Everything was decided by Jesse Lingard’s shot in the 89th minute, who corrected himself for bringing in the game with Young Boys and brought Manchester United the victory – 2: 1. On the fifth compensated minute, Mark Noble, who had just entered the field, took to hitting the 11-meter and did not beat the goalkeeper. The Red Devils are in the lead with Liverpool.

In a parallel match, Brighton was stronger than Leicester with the same score and, with 12 points, came in third.

Game protocol September 19th. Falmer Stadium (Brighton & Hove).