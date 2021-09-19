Liverpool and Arsenal wins, Man City draw, Inter and Bayern extravaganza, Alexander Emelianenko’s victory and other morning news – Football

1.In 5th round championship of England “Manchester City” tied with Southampton (0-0), Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace (3: 0), Arsenal coped with Burnley (1: 0).

2.In 8th round championship of Russia “Krasnodar” away outplayed Akhmat (2: 0), Wings of the Soviets won Rostov (4: 2), Ufa was stronger Khimki (3: 2).

Agalarov from “Ufa” – already top scorer RPL with 8 goals in 8 rounds, and Glushakov scored again – He has 6 goals in 8 rounds. And 16-year-old Pinyaev made the first effective action in the league – gave an assist…

3. In the KHL, Amur lost to Magnitka (2: 6), Salavat Yulaev defeated Dinamo Minsk (1: 0), Jokerit beat Barys (3: 2 B), Torpedo lost Lokomotiv (3: 4) and other results day.

4. In the 4th round of the Italian championship “Inter” crushed Bologna (6: 1), Fiorentina by Alexander Kokorin away outplayed Genoa (2: 1), Alexey Miranchuk’s Atalanta overpowered Salernitano (1: 0). The Russians could not really prove themselves: Alexander came out at the very end, having played for the first time this season, but looked weak, and Alexey changed right after the break.

5. US International Classic. Trusova wondespite the errors in the free program. Alexandra fell from a quadruple flip, made a bow tie on a sheepskin coat, but jumped quadruple salchow…

Akateva won Grand Prix among juniors in Krasnoyarsk, Zinina – 2nd, Samodelkina – 3rd, Kulikova – 4th, Berestovskaya – 5th.

6. In the 5th round of the German championship “Bavaria” tore apart Bochum (7: 0), RB Leipzig tied with “Cologne” (1: 1).

7. Alexander Emelianenko won Artem Tarasov by unanimous decision. Tarasov was knocked down four times.

8. In the 5th round of the Spanish Championship, Atlético at home shared points with Athletic (0: 0). João Felix got two yellow cards in a minute: for the go-ahead and gesture to the judge – put his finger to his temple.

9.44-year-old Zdeno Hara moved at the Islanders, a contract with the Slovak defender was signed for a year.

10. Figures of the day. Mbappe gets in “PSG” 12 million euros per year, the salary of Messi and Neymar – 30 million.

11.33 Napier points helped Zenit replay UNICS in the semi-finals of the VTB United League Super Cup, CSKA dealt with Lokomotiv-Kuban.

12. Transfer news. Rangnick proposed to Ba become sports director of Lokomotiv. Barcelona wants to sign Sterling in winter.

Quotes of the day:

Zakharova on calls for a boycott of Beijing 2022: “They probably have such a disease – to discuss boycotts and how to give shit to whom. Sports are not at all about that “

Lilian Thuram: “If you are not white, you have to surpass yourself to be successful. Football is politics, economics and capitalism “

Karpin about the conflict with Dziuba: “He is there, but it does not affect the call of the player to the national team. Only the form matters “

Koloskov on inflated wages at the limit: “Nonsense, an invented myth. The more legionnaires, the worse we play “

Troy Dini: “If I saw Ronaldo eating horse shit before the match, I would start eating it too!”