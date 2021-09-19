Liverpool take the lead in the Premier League following a crushing victory over Crystal Palace. Norman assists Watford

In the English Premier League, five meetings took place in the 5th round.

Manchester City drew with Southampton. The meeting ended with a score of 0: 0.

In the middle of the second half, the referee showed a red card to defender Kyle Walker and awarded a penalty for a foul against the visiting player. After watching the video replay, the arbiter canceled both decisions.

In another match, Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Nabi Keith.

After this meeting, Jurgen Klopp’s team scored 13 points and topped the England Championship standings. Man City with 10 points is on the 2nd line.

Arsenal beat Burnley. The only goal in this meeting was scored by Martin Edegor, who just shot from a free-kick.

Watford beat Norwich away. Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann, who previously played for Rostov, made his debut for the hosts in this game. In the first half, the midfielder gave an assist to Teemu Pukki.

In the next round, Manchester City will play away against Chelsea, Liverpool against Brentford. Both meetings will take place on September 25th.

Championship of England. Premier League. 5th round

Manchester City (Manchester) – Southampton (Southampton) – 0: 0 (0: 0)

Liverpool (Liverpool) – Crystal Palace (London) – 3: 0 (1: 0)

Goals: Mane, 43. Salah, 78. Keita, 89.

Burnley (Burnley) – Arsenal (London) – 0: 1 (0: 1)

Goals: Odegor, 31.

Norwich City (Norwich) – Watford (Watford) – 1: 3 (1: 1)

Goals: Pukki, 34 .– Dennis, 17. Sarr, 64, 83.

Wolverhampton (Wolverhampton) – Brentford (Brentford) – 0: 2 (0: 2)

Goals: Tony, 28 (penalty). Mbeumo, 35.

Removal: Baptiste 65 (Brentford).