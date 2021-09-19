Manchester United snatched victory from West Ham, Brighton beat Leicester in the Premier League

Manchester United beat West Ham in the 5th round of the England Championship.

The guests responded to Said Benrahma’s goal with accurate blows from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard. In the 95th minute, Mark Noble failed to convert the penalty.

After this meeting, the capital club with 8 points is in 8th place in the Premier League standings. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team scored 13 points and moved up to 2nd place, behind the leading Liverpool in additional indicators.

In another match of the tour, Brighton beat Leicester at home thanks to goals from Neil Maupe from the penalty spot and Danny Welbeck. The guests scored Jamie Vardy. Thus, the hosts with 12 points came out on the 3rd place in the championship of England.

In the next round, Manchester United will play at home against Aston Villa, Leicester against Burnley, and West Ham will face Leeds away. All meetings will take place on September 25th.

Championship of England. Premier League. 5th round

West Ham United (London) – Manchester United (Manchester) – 1: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Benrahma, 30. – Ronaldo, 35. Lingard, 89.

Missed penalty: Noble, 90 + 5 (West Ham).

Brighton (Brighton) – Leicester City (Leicester) – 2: 1 (1: 0)

Goals: Mope, 35 (penalty). Welbeck, 50 .– Vardy, 61