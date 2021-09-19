Marco Materazzi – on the meeting with Zinedine Zidane after being hit in the chest at the 2006 World Cup: “He squeezed his hand tightly and did not let go”

Former Italy defender Marco Materazzi spoke about his meeting with Zinedine Zidane after the 2006 World Cup final. In extra time of that meeting, the Italian said something offensive to Zidane, to which the Frenchman reacted with a headbutt to the chest. Zidane was removed – the game was the last for him in his career.

– Did you meet with Zidane after that incident at the World Championships?

– Yes. Once I was leaving the hotel when someone from the staff tried to stop me. They said there was a problem. Zidane has parked with your car. I said that I don’t see a problem here. I deliberately paused near his car to talk. A few minutes later he left the hotel. He was clearly surprised when he saw me standing next to his car. What I said to him then will forever remain between us. I will say one thing, I said more than he did. At the end of the conversation, he extended his hand to me, and I squeezed it tightly and did not let go until he looked me straight in the eye. This is what I wanted, – said Materazzi in an interview with the YouTube channel “Unseen Football”.

In the 2006 World Cup final, Italy defeated France on penalties.

The main time ended with the score 1: 1. The authors of the balls were also Zidane and Materazzi.

