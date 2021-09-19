Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner Look

Супермодель повторила культовый лук голливудской звезды ХХ века из фильма «Моя прекрасная леди».

However, in the case of Kendall, she is a naked lady, because the girl duplicated her favorite fashion trick from the Met Gala 2017, appearing in a transparent dress.

The supermodel attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala in a crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture dress over a corset bodysuit. A sparkling turtleneck choker and a retro hairstyle completed the look.

If you thought you saw something like this somewhere before, it’s because the bow was a clear tribute to the iconic Givenchy Audrey Hepburn dress from the key scene of the ball in the movie “My Fair Lady”. The supermodel posted a snapshot from the legendary film and a black-and-white photo of Hepburn in a crystal-embellished story dress before heading onto the red carpet. Thus, the girl gave fans a hint, hinting at inspiration for the holiday outfit.

To the surprise of most fans, Kendall appeared on the red carpet without her current boyfriend, Devin Booker. Many hoped that a lavish celebration such as the Met Gala would be the starting point for the duo, allowing them to directly declare their relationship by making their debut.

Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, are notorious for staying away from journalists and paparazzi cameras. The model and athlete first began dating in April 2020, but they did not officially state their feelings until Valentine’s Day 2021. In June, the couple celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship by showing fans on Instagram exactly what their affectionate expressions of affection for each other look like.

An anonymous source in June revealed that the couple seem to be taking their relationship quite seriously.

“She’s crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Davin. “

We remind you that last month Jenner donned the gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which belongs to her boyfriend, in order to show off his talents. Devin Booker received the prestigious award with the US basketball team.

Why the couple decided not to appear together at the 2021 Met Gala together remains a mystery, but knowing their love of secrecy, we are almost not surprised. Moreover, Kendall’s sparkle has always been more comfortable alone.

This year’s Met Gala is a tribute to the evolution of American fashion, and organizers said the celebration will celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.